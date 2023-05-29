Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY) and National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Critical Survey

Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY – Get Rating) and National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Innovative Eyewear and National Vision, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovative Eyewear 0 0 0 0 N/A National Vision 0 2 5 0 2.71

National Vision has a consensus price target of $30.33, suggesting a potential upside of 17.75%. Given National Vision’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe National Vision is more favorable than Innovative Eyewear.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

2.9% of Innovative Eyewear shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.8% of Innovative Eyewear shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of National Vision shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Innovative Eyewear and National Vision’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovative Eyewear $660,000.00 23.35 -$5.68 million N/A N/A National Vision $2.01 billion 1.00 $42.12 million $0.37 69.62

National Vision has higher revenue and earnings than Innovative Eyewear.

Profitability

This table compares Innovative Eyewear and National Vision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovative Eyewear N/A -184.72% -136.38% National Vision 1.48% 3.99% 1.56%

Summary

National Vision beats Innovative Eyewear on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovative Eyewear

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice. The company sells its products through various e-commerce and retail distribution channels. Innovative Eyewear, Inc. has a partnership with Lucyd. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in North Miami, Florida. Innovative Eyewear, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Lucyd Ltd.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc. engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment offers America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services. The Corporate/Other segment consists of the results of operations of the other operating segments and corporate overhead support. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

