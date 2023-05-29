Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 77,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 139,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth $17,074,000.
Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of PMAR stock opened at $32.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.15 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.40.
Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March Company Profile
The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.
