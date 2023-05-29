Insider Selling: Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Rating) Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.66, for a total value of C$24,330.00.
Ronald Martin Skelton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 18th, Ronald Martin Skelton sold 5,000 shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.41, for a total value of C$242,049.00.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of TSE AND opened at C$45.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$49.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$48.53. The firm has a market cap of C$903.15 million, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.64. Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$37.57 and a twelve month high of C$55.97.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.88%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. CIBC dropped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$60.00 to C$58.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$56.68.
About Andlauer Healthcare Group
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
