Insulet Co. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Insulet in a report issued on Thursday, May 25th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Insulet’s current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.21 million. Insulet had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Insulet Trading Down 1.6 %

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PODD. Raymond James upped their price target on Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Insulet from $292.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Insulet from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Insulet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.00.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $272.63 on Monday. Insulet has a 52-week low of $192.33 and a 52-week high of $335.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 23,401 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total value of $7,140,815.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Insulet news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total value of $399,479.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,278,158.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles Alpuche sold 23,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total value of $7,140,815.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,656 shares of company stock valued at $9,819,174 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 12.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 91.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

