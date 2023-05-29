Integra LifeSciences (IART) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ: IART):

5/24/2023 – Integra LifeSciences was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $56.00.

5/23/2023 – Integra LifeSciences was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $59.00.

5/23/2023 – Integra LifeSciences had its “downgrade” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 22nd Century Group, Inc..

5/22/2023 – Integra LifeSciences was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

5/18/2023 – Integra LifeSciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2023 – Integra LifeSciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $58.00 to $54.00.

4/27/2023 – Integra LifeSciences had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $75.00 to $65.00.

4/17/2023 – Integra LifeSciences had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $58.00 to $62.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $38.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a one year low of $37.90 and a one year high of $62.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co alerts:

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Integra LifeSciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

In related news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $100,056.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,334.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IART. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 8,208.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,230,064 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $70,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,259 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth $47,199,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,512,652 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $84,814,000 after buying an additional 713,454 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth $39,872,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,896,633 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $162,414,000 after buying an additional 384,941 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.