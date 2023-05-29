Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Short Interest Update

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,940,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the April 30th total of 6,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $129.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $115.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,518,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after buying an additional 987,599 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 48.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,966,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,548,000 after buying an additional 971,952 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,910,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,724,000 after acquiring an additional 746,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,341,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,983,000 after acquiring an additional 653,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $38.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.86. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $76.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.23.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.24. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 804.94% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The business had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.96) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Further Reading

