International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) – Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note issued on Thursday, May 25th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.12. The consensus estimate for International Flavors & Fragrances’ current full-year earnings is $4.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IFF. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.13.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $78.26 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $76.83 and a 12-month high of $135.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.82 and a 200-day moving average of $97.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IFF. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $170,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.42%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

