Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) by 137.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,691 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:IQI opened at $9.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.69. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $10.92.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0372 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

