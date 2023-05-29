iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Stake Boosted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 141.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,317 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SGOV. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV opened at $100.57 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $99.96 and a 1-year high of $100.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.30.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.