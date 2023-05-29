iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGIB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37,877.8% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 82.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 559.4% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.24 on Monday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $53.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.93 and a 200-day moving average of $50.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This is an increase from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

