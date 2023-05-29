iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,420,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the April 30th total of 12,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,154,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 35.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $92.66 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $93.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

