James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA cut shares of James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

James Hardie Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:JHX opened at $24.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.16. James Hardie Industries has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in James Hardie Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 28.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

