James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.80.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA cut shares of James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
James Hardie Industries Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE:JHX opened at $24.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.16. James Hardie Industries has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On James Hardie Industries
James Hardie Industries Company Profile
James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.
