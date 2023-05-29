JOANN (JOAN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.28). JOANN had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 99.95%. The company had revenue of $692.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.50 million. On average, analysts expect JOANN to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get JOANN alerts:

JOANN Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ JOAN opened at $1.54 on Monday. JOANN has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $63.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JOAN. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of JOANN in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on JOANN from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on JOANN from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on JOANN from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

In related news, CFO Scott Sekella purchased 27,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $44,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,754 shares in the company, valued at $125,218.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of JOANN by 6,878.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 236,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 232,688 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JOANN during the first quarter valued at approximately $640,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of JOANN by 13.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of JOANN by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 31,436 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JOANN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JOANN

(Get Rating)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.