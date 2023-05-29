JOANN (JOAN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.28). JOANN had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 99.95%. The business had revenue of $692.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.50 million. On average, analysts expect JOANN to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ JOAN opened at $1.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54. JOANN has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $63.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, CFO Scott Sekella purchased 27,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $44,043.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 78,754 shares in the company, valued at $125,218.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 73.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of JOANN by 141.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JOANN by 86.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN during the third quarter worth $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JOANN by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on JOAN shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of JOANN from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of JOANN from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of JOANN in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of JOANN from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JOANN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

