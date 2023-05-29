JOANN (JOAN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.28). JOANN had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 99.95%. The business had revenue of $692.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.50 million. On average, analysts expect JOANN to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
JOANN Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ JOAN opened at $1.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54. JOANN has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $63.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.13.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JOANN
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of JOANN by 141.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JOANN by 86.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN during the third quarter worth $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JOANN by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have commented on JOAN shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of JOANN from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of JOANN from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of JOANN in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of JOANN from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JOANN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.
About JOANN
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
