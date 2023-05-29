Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $201.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Institutional Trading of Jones Lang LaSalle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 644.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,687,000 after buying an additional 1,470,373 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,584,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,562,000 after acquiring an additional 468,749 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth about $74,299,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 856,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,489,000 after purchasing an additional 377,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 821,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,929,000 after buying an additional 374,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of JLL stock opened at $144.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.21 and a 200-day moving average of $157.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $123.00 and a one year high of $202.38.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

