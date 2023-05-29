JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF) Short Interest Update

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,155,500 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the April 30th total of 2,478,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

JSR Stock Performance

Shares of JSCPF opened at $21.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.26. JSR has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $21.80.

Get JSR alerts:

JSR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers synthetic rubbers, such as styrene-butadiene rubber, poly-butadiene rubber, ethylene, and propylene rubber and compounded products; thermoplastic elastomers and compounded products; latex for paper processing; general industrial-use latex; acrylic emulsions; high-functional dispersants; industrial particles; materials for heat insulation paints; materials for batteries; butadiene monomers, etc.

Receive News & Ratings for JSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.