Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the April 30th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of KPLT opened at $0.55 on Monday. Katapult has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.92, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78. The stock has a market cap of $54.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.85 million for the quarter. Katapult had a negative return on equity of 288.92% and a negative net margin of 19.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Katapult by 14.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Katapult by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 165,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 106,014 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC purchased a new position in shares of Katapult during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Katapult by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 44,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of Katapult by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 6,666,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after buying an additional 1,304,804 shares in the last quarter. 20.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.

