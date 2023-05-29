Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the April 30th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Katapult Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of KPLT opened at $0.55 on Monday. Katapult has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.92, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78. The stock has a market cap of $54.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.00.
Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.85 million for the quarter. Katapult had a negative return on equity of 288.92% and a negative net margin of 19.93%.
Katapult Company Profile
Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.
