KeyCorp Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Walt Disney in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the entertainment giant will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.81. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walt Disney’s current full-year earnings is $3.92 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Macquarie downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.65.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $88.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.63. The company has a market capitalization of $161.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 438,685 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,926,000 after purchasing an additional 34,543 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,061,000. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 15,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 61,695 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,177,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

