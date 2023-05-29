KeyCorp Weighs in on Dycom Industries, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dycom Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.14. The consensus estimate for Dycom Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.83 per share.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.22 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 4.38%. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DY. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dycom Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.80.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $104.29 on Monday. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $77.33 and a 12 month high of $122.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 86.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 40.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Dycom Industries news, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $313,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,365.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $967,639.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,968,276.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $313,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,365.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

