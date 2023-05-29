Kohl’s Co. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kohl’s in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kohl’s’ current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.57. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kohl’s Trading Up 1.8 %

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.88.

NYSE:KSS opened at $20.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -46.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average is $26.45. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $47.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 176.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Kohl’s by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kohl’s

In other Kohl’s news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury acquired 92,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $2,018,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,627.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -465.11%.

About Kohl’s

(Get Rating)

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.