Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Landstar System by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Landstar System by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Landstar System by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 257,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,955,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Landstar System by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,627,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,273,000 after acquiring an additional 41,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LSTR. StockNews.com began coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.83.

Landstar System stock opened at $176.08 on Monday. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $188.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.30.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.34%.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

