LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Short Interest Update

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,900 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the April 30th total of 410,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 237.9 days.
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
OTCMKTS LNXSF opened at $37.36 on Monday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $27.78 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.24.
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
