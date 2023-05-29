LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Short Interest Update

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,900 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the April 30th total of 410,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 237.9 days.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LNXSF opened at $37.36 on Monday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $27.78 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.24.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Lanxess AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Protection, Specialty Additives, and Advanced Intermediates. The Consumer Protection segment refers to operational business units that manufacture consumer protection products in chemical production processes.

