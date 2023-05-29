Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 184.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,517 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Lazard were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Lazard by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lazard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Lazard by 489.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lazard by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 267.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LAZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lazard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lazard from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Lazard Stock Up 2.2 %

LAZ stock opened at $28.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.12. Lazard Ltd has a 12 month low of $27.71 and a 12 month high of $43.44. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.56). Lazard had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The business had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

Lazard Profile

(Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.