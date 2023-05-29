Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,049 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 43,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,605,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,147,000 after buying an additional 182,375 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,177,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after buying an additional 384,750 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $2.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.76) to GBX 56 ($0.70) in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 58 ($0.72) in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.87) to GBX 69 ($0.86) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.29.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

