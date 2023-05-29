Lowe’s Companies, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $4.46 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a report issued on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $4.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.50. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.42 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LOW. Argus decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.23.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $206.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.56. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $223.31. The company has a market capitalization of $123.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

