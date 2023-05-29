Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.79.

LCID has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on Lucid Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Lucid Group stock opened at $7.87 on Monday. Lucid Group has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.53 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 59.10% and a negative net margin of 286.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 74,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 452,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 76,860 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,318,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,004,000 after purchasing an additional 377,395 shares in the last quarter.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

