Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.79.
LCID has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on Lucid Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.
Lucid Group Price Performance
Lucid Group stock opened at $7.87 on Monday. Lucid Group has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.11.
Institutional Trading of Lucid Group
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 74,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 452,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 76,860 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,318,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,004,000 after purchasing an additional 377,395 shares in the last quarter.
About Lucid Group
Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lucid Group (LCID)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.