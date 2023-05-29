Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of MLVF opened at $15.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Malvern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $118.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.21.

Institutional Trading of Malvern Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $444,000. Crystalline Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Malvern Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,376,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Malvern Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Malvern Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 18.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,489 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of banks. It consists of attracting deposits from businesses and the general public and investing those deposits, together with borrowings and funds generated from operations, in commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and other consumer loans.

