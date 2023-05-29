Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,609 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 15,677 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Matson were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Matson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 4.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matson Stock Performance

Shares of MATX opened at $71.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $95.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.35.

Matson Dividend Announcement

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $704.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.34 million. Matson had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Matson’s payout ratio is 6.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matson

In other news, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $545,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,081,258.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 2,760 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $186,244.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,248.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $545,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,081,258.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,803. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MATX shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Matson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Matson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

