MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Price Performance

MNOV stock opened at $2.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average is $2.26. MediciNova has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $2.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $549,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in MediciNova during the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in MediciNova during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in MediciNova by 46.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 35,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

