Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MEDP. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

MEDP stock opened at $203.55 on Monday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.79 and a 52-week high of $241.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.42.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.51. Medpace had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 75.20%. The business had revenue of $434.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $7,020,475.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,451,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,107,628.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

