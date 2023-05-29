Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Small Cap dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Midwest Energy Emissions in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Small Cap analyst S. Ralston now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Midwest Energy Emissions’ current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Midwest Energy Emissions’ FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Midwest Energy Emissions Price Performance

Shares of MEEC stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $38.08 million, a PE ratio of -40.40 and a beta of 1.18.

Midwest Energy Emissions Company Profile

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. is an environmental services and technology company, which engages in the development of mercury emission control technologies. It delivers patented and proprietary solutions to the global coal-power industry to remove mercury from power plant emissions. The company was founded by Richard A.

