Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 559 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,477,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,231,000 after acquiring an additional 88,214 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,170,000 after acquiring an additional 55,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,867,000 after acquiring an additional 245,142 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,135,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 484,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,724,000 after acquiring an additional 14,030 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServisFirst Bancshares

In related news, Director Hatton C.V. Smith purchased 2,020 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.47 per share, with a total value of $99,929.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 419,657 shares in the company, valued at $20,760,431.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director Hatton C.V. Smith acquired 2,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.47 per share, for a total transaction of $99,929.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 419,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,760,431.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James J. Filler acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.28 per share, with a total value of $140,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,374,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,375,488.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 10,295 shares of company stock valued at $514,244 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

NASDAQ SFBS opened at $42.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.17. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.84. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.45 and a 1 year high of $93.83.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $114.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.30%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

Featured Articles

