Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 581 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,104 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,084,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,651 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $106,301.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,913,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,977,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $106,301.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,913,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,977,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janine Davidson bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,572 shares in the company, valued at $137,756.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Price Performance

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $59.62 on Monday. UMB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $50.68 and a twelve month high of $99.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.77.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. UMB Financial had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $371.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on UMBF. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.80.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

