Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 244.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 69.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at MACOM Technology Solutions

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $2,808,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,731,882.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $2,808,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,731,882.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 22,289 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $1,581,850.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,298,675.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,619 shares of company stock valued at $4,866,840 in the last quarter. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 4.7 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $61.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.86. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTSI shares. Northland Securities downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.40.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.