Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 277 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Diodes by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after buying an additional 21,415 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 453,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,118,000 after purchasing an additional 19,049 shares in the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its stake in Diodes by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 37,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diodes Stock Performance

DIOD stock opened at $95.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.13 and a 200-day moving average of $87.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.48. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.52 and a 12-month high of $97.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Transactions at Diodes

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.13. Diodes had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $467.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $169,585.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,972 shares in the company, valued at $4,472,429.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $169,585.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,429.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,635 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $152,643.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,744.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,262 shares of company stock worth $5,080,289 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIOD. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diodes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

