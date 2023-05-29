Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) by 91.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 101,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149,169 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Paysafe by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,512,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Paysafe by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,178,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,287,000 after acquiring an additional 345,681 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Paysafe by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,022,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 688,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Paysafe by 282.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,293,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,426 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paysafe by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,973,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 734,708 shares during the period. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSFE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Paysafe from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.70 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $18.60 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $36.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.62.

PSFE opened at $9.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Paysafe Limited has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $34.50.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.60 million. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 44.06% and a positive return on equity of 15.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Paysafe Limited will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

