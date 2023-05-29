Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 2,934.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,913 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $90,186.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,612.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $90,186.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,612.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 6,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $233,033.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,923.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,880 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wayfair Stock Performance

W has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett cut their price objective on Wayfair from $62.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Wayfair from $124.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Wayfair from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.59.

W stock opened at $36.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.63. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.