Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Adient were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,764,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Adient by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adient by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,251,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,429,000 after purchasing an additional 280,732 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Adient by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Adient by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADNT shares. StockNews.com raised Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Adient from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Benchmark upped their price target on Adient from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Adient from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Adient from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.43.

Adient Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of ADNT opened at $35.01 on Monday. Adient plc has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 291.75 and a beta of 2.75.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adient plc will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

