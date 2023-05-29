Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Matson were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Matson by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $561,594,000 after acquiring an additional 153,723 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Matson by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,432,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $152,031,000 after acquiring an additional 240,119 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Matson by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,104,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $253,890,000 after purchasing an additional 122,200 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matson by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 471,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,474,000 after acquiring an additional 181,751 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Matson by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,170,000 after buying an additional 73,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Matson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Matson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Matson Stock Performance

Shares of MATX opened at $71.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.51 and a 52-week high of $95.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.35.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Matson had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $704.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Matson’s payout ratio is 6.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Matson news, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $186,244.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,248.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 2,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $186,244.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,248.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 6,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $373,517.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,925,596.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,803 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Matson Profile

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Featured Articles

