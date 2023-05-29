Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,967 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 276,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,339,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,922 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,940,000 after acquiring an additional 12,646 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 585.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 9.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 16.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet cut Strategic Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Strategic Education from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

Strategic Education Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $79.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $98.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.63.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $256.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.34 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It provides access to education through campus-based and online post-secondary education offerings, as well as through programs to develop job-ready skills. The firm operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Education Technology Services and Australia/New Zealand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.