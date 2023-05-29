Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 64,668 Shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 225,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,668 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DocGo were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in DocGo by 352.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,660,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,941 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,275,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,147,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,233,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 257.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 844,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 608,096 shares during the period. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DocGo

In related news, insider Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer sold 7,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $69,190.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,364,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,433,756.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DocGo news, insider Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer sold 7,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $69,190.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,364,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,433,756.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Travers sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $513,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 456,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,895 shares of company stock valued at $584,911 in the last ninety days. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocGo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DCGO opened at $9.04 on Monday. DocGo Inc. has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $11.41. The firm has a market cap of $935.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.23.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. DocGo had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $108.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DocGo Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of DocGo in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a report on Friday, April 21st.

DocGo Company Profile

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

