Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 9,849 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,849 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 146.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,127,000 after buying an additional 92,981 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 74.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after buying an additional 49,573 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,764.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 472,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,535,000 after buying an additional 446,957 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $39.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $48.34.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

