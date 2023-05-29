Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Stake Raised by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 14,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $409,024.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ MIRM opened at $26.13 on Monday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $30.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.68.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.01). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.76% and a negative net margin of 134.90%. The business had revenue of $27.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MIRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its products include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz in May 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.