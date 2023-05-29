Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Mitek Systems Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MITK opened at $9.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $439.65 million, a PE ratio of 70.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74. Mitek Systems has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $11.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mitek Systems

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 88.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 536.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 66.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Mitek Systems by 415.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

