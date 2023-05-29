Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 12,465 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,465 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 5,066,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,371,000 after buying an additional 562,700 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Teradata by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,443,000 after acquiring an additional 388,599 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Teradata by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,950,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,438,000 after acquiring an additional 53,585 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Teradata by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,673,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,973,000 after acquiring an additional 211,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,649,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,309,000 after purchasing an additional 34,030 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradata stock opened at $46.81 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.52. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $47.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $200,182.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,345,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $995,032.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,954,321.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $200,182.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,345,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDC. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Teradata from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Teradata from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Teradata from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Northland Securities began coverage on Teradata in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Teradata from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.44.

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

