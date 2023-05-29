Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 2,550 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in PVH were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 218.6% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in PVH by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in PVH by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PVH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PVH from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on PVH from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PVH from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $89.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.29. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $43.49 and a one year high of $94.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.00 and its 200 day moving average is $78.82.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71. PVH had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.07%.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

