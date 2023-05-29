Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 28,149 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 130,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,149 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 284,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 206,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uniti Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $3.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $866.02 million, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.28. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $11.71.

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Uniti Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.53%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -150.00%.

In related news, CEO Kenny Gunderman acquired 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $983,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,372,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,244.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Uniti Group from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on Uniti Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Uniti Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.61.

Uniti Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

Further Reading

