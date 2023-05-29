Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in FirstService were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in FirstService by 38.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,033,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,406,000 after purchasing an additional 288,924 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 1,036.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 305,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,379,000 after acquiring an additional 278,793 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 6.8% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,908,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,096,000 after acquiring an additional 247,245 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 377.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,867,000 after acquiring an additional 224,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 254.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 298,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,474,000 after acquiring an additional 214,188 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $144.74 on Monday. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of $112.44 and a 1 year high of $151.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.17.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). FirstService had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.39 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.49%.

FSV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on FirstService in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FirstService from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstService in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.20.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

