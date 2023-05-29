Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VSCO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 178.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $21.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.30. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 141.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

