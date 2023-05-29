Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 317 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LECO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 73.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $173.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $118.17 and a one year high of $176.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 31.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Electric

In related news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $1,371,292.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,847,801.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $1,371,292.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,801.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $589,190.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LECO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

See Also

